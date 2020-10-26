Tropical Storm Zeta nearing hurricane strength. Impacts to the Gulf Coast growing more likely.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — 4AM Update from the NHC has Tropical Storm #ZETA nearing hurricane strength. Max winds 70mph. Hurricane Watches likely to get issued later today for parts of Louisiana & the northern Gulf Coast, with potential landfall anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle late Wednesday.

Fortunately, this system will be moving fast & likely weakening slightly as it moves north. However, it will bring sizeable impacts. Tropical storm or even hurricane wind conditions/localized 2-5″ rain/coastal flooding & storm surge along and east of where center comes ashore.

The key? Wind shear & slightly cooler water temps in the northern Gulf look to be inhibitors to intensification as the system moves northward into the north Gulf. Right now, most guidance weakens the system to a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane intensity as it nears the northern Gulf Coast, with a lopsided system weighted heavily on the north/eastern side.

Timing of an approaching cold front & strength of the system will dictate path of the system. Faster front = more northeast path towards eastern Gulf Coast in AL/FL Panhandle. Slower front = southeast LA/Southern MS.

Remember, in this situation, 50 miles will make a huge difference for SE Louisiana.

If it goes 50 miles East, our impacts will be fairly minimal in SE Louisiana. 50 miles West, and impacts will be higher.

Stay tuned to the forecast. I’ll have the latest all morning on WGNO & a Facebook Live update later this morning.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 5 p.m.

Friday 10-23 10 PM weather update with Hank Allen

Friday 10-23 weather 5 PM update

Watching Invest 95L in the Caribbean.

Scattered thunderstorms likely. Invest 95L in the Western Caribbean.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 81° 71°

Tuesday

81° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 81° 76°

Wednesday

81° / 69°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 81° 69°

Thursday

73° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 73° 56°

Friday

68° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 68° 58°

Saturday

71° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 71° 62°

Sunday

73° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 73° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

7 AM
Clear
0%
66°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
10%
72°

72°

9 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

Popular

Latest News

More News