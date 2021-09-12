Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain in Louisiana this week

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and now has 40 mile per hour winds, classified as a tropical storm.

This is going to continue moving north through western Gulf of Mexico waters before nearing Texas’ today to mid-week.

Right now, we are forecasting for a strong tropical storm at landfall seems likely but it could become a hurricane. The system will move inland in eastern Texas before curving east towards western Louisiana.

I anticipate a largely disorganized system with tropical moisture and heightened rain along its center and east of wherever its center tracks onshore.

Locally, our forecast for southeastern Louisiana will include heightened rain chances today to late week.

Totals will likely be between 2-4 inches in much of WGNO’s viewing area over these next 5 days with localized higher amounts possible. Rain chances stay consistent through much of the upcoming week, and many spots will see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand. Tornadoes and river flooding are a concern, as well. We have more information on these impacts tonight during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

79° / 74°
Light Rain
Light Rain 88% 79° 74°

Monday

86° / 76°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 86° 76°

Tuesday

82° / 75°
Rain
Rain 65% 82° 75°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Rain
Rain 84% 83° 74°

Thursday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Friday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 73°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

3 PM
Light Rain
68%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
45%
77°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
77°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
78°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
7%
75°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
14%
76°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
23%
77°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
77°

79°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
79°

81°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
81°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
85°

Interactive Radar

