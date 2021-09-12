Tropical Storm Nicholas brings rain in southeast Louisiana this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and now has 40 mile per hour winds, classified as a tropical storm.

This is going to continue slowly moving north through western Gulf of Mexico waters before nearing Texas’ tonight to mid-week.

Right now, we are forecasting for a strong tropical storm at landfall, which seems likely but it could become a hurricane. The system will move inland in eastern Texas before curving east towards western Louisiana.

I anticipate a largely disorganized system with tropical moisture and heightened rain along its center and east of wherever its center tracks onshore.

Locally, our forecast for southeastern Louisiana will include heightened rain chances Monday to late week.

Totals will likely be between 2-4 inches in much of WGNO’s viewing area over these next 5 days with localized higher amounts possible. Rain chances stay consistent through much of the upcoming week, and many spots will see locally heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. This is going to keep highs in the 80s. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand. Tornadoes and river flooding are a concern, as well. We have more information on these impacts tomorrow during Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Tropical Storm Nicholas brings rain in southeast Louisiana this week

Nicholas to increase rain in Louisiana this week

Rain chances back in the forecast for Sunday

A cool Saturday morning on the way with plenty of sun in the afternoon

Gorgeous Louisiana temps on tap for Saturday morning

A beautiful mid-September forecast is in our future!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

74° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 73°

Monday

87° / 77°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 87° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 75°
Showers
Showers 63% 83° 75°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Rain
Rain 81% 83° 74°

Thursday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Friday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 74°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
76°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
82°

84°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
86°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
23%
86°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
86°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
22%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News