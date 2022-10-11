Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf and Bay of Campeche. This system is from the area of potential development we have watched the past couple of days moving across the Yucatan. It is actually part of what was Julia that broke off and moved northwest.

Karl will continue to meander around the southwestern Gulf through the week before moving inland along the central Mexican coast. This will not be a threat to our area or anyone in the northern Gulf.

As always be prepared since we are still in hurricane season for another month and a half.