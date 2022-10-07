Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 officially developed into Tropical Depression Thirteen on Thursday evening. This system has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Julia as it continues moving west towards Central America. Right now, wind speeds are a mile per hour above the official tropical storm classification at 39 miles per hour. Nonetheless, we always say don’t focus only on the category.

This will not be an issue for the northern Gulf as it stays well south in to central America. It is forecast to be a Category one hurricane at landfall Sunday morning.

Locally, we enjoyed another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures were in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through your week into next weekend.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. Daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Today will be two of the warmest this week. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 60s north and south.

A weak cold front will come through Friday into Saturday to bring temperatures down all the more.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Have a great weekend!