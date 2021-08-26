Tropical Storm Ida bringing lots of local rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Ida (formerly Tropical Depression Nine) continues to move northwest at about 14 miles per hour. This general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. The system is expected to approach the United States’ northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are at about 35 mph with stronger gusts present. However, these winds are expected to get stronger at a steady pace over the next several days.

Ida is expected to become a hurricane when it nears western Cuba or is over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. More strengthening is possible as the system is over the Gulf of Mexico, and could reach major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Thursday

81° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 81° 78°

Friday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 83° 79°

Saturday

86° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 86° 80°

Sunday

82° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 82° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 94% 84° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 86° 79°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 79°

