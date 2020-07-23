Tropical Storm Hanna likely to form as it heads to Texas. Heavy rain risk in Texas & Louisiana.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #EIGHT — Expected to become Tropical Storm #Hanna this evening. Tropical Storm Warnings issued from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to depart to investigate at 6PM to see if Hanna has formed.

Latest projected path now brings the system to 60mph at landfall near Corpus Christi Saturday evening. Potential for the system to get slightly stronger than that, given warm water temps and favorable environment.

Even with Tropical Depression #Eight heading towards Texas, deep tropical moisture will still be present across south Louisiana tonight through next Tuesday-Wednesday, primarily south of I-10/12.

Pay attention the next 3-4 days! It won’t rain all day, every day…but I have increased rainfall potential across south Louisiana with 2-4″ of rainfall likely and localized 6-8″ amounts possible.

Hopefully the rain comes in waves, which would reduce any big issues. However, intermittent rounds of localized heavy rainfall likely through Tuesday, which could lead to street flooding in spots. Stay tuned!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 81°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 81°

Friday

85° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 85° 79°

Saturday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Sunday

84° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 77°

Monday

84° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

84°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
84°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News