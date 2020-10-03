Tropical Storm Gamma forms

Weather

Tropical Storm Gamma formed Friday night in the western Caribbean

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Gamma formed Friday night in the western Caribbean. At this point most of the models agree on a northwest movement followed by a turn to the west into the middle of next week.

The problem is that the system doesn’t look like it moves inland anywhere and could be just meandering in the southwest Gulf for a few days.

At that point there is the possibility that it or a wave currently behind it makes its way farther to the north

The second wave is still well off to the east but should move into the western Caribbean over the next several days.

Right now the northern Gulf is being shielded by cold fronts that have moved south. That pattern would break down eventually however which is why we will continue to monitor both of these through next week as it is possible for one to start drifting north.

At this point there is no reason to be concerned

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday 10-2 evening weather update

Tropical Depression Twenty Five forms

10 PM weather update Thursday 10-1

Thursday evening weather 10-1

Re-enforcing cold front arrives tonight!

Wednesday evening weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 62°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 78° 62°

Saturday

79° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 64°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 66°

Monday

83° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 83° 67°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 72°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

Popular

Latest News

More News