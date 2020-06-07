Severe Weather Tools

Tropical Storm Cristobal: 1 pm update

METAIRIE – Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen continues to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

We’re bringing you the latest on Cristobal as of 1 p.m.

The broad center of circulation remains undefined as Cristobal continues to churn over the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain bands will continue to push east of the storm.

The forward speed of the system has slowed quite a bit, which may cause more water to accumulate along the Louisiana coast. Cristobal’s speed as it moves northwest has remained steady at around 12 mph, but the latest report dropped that speed to five mph.

A strong northwest flow has contributed to significant flooding along the New Orleans Lakefront.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 79°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 79°

Monday

85° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 85° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 75°

Thursday

90° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 74°

Friday

90° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 90° 75°

Saturday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 91° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
79°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

81°

5 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

81°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

81°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

80°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

81°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

80°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

80°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
80°

80°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
81°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
81°

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
83°

