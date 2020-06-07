Tropical Storm Cristobal: 1 pm update

METAIRIE – Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen continues to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal.

We’re bringing you the latest on Cristobal as of 1 p.m.

The broad center of circulation remains undefined as Cristobal continues to churn over the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain bands will continue to push east of the storm.

The forward speed of the system has slowed quite a bit, which may cause more water to accumulate along the Louisiana coast. Cristobal’s speed as it moves northwest has remained steady at around 12 mph, but the latest report dropped that speed to five mph.

A strong northwest flow has contributed to significant flooding along the New Orleans Lakefront.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.