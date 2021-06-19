Tropical Storm Claudette forms inland as main impacts shift east

Tropical Storm Claudette finally formed a closed circulation early Saturday morning after moving inland in southeast Louisiana to become the third named storm of the year. The main impacts of the storm though continue to push east across southern Mississippi and Alabama.

Many areas reported tropical storm force wind gusts overnight in the 30s and 40s in Louisiana with several locations along the Mississippi coast reporting gusts into the 50s.

Locally heavy rain has been the main issue as expected with significant flooding from Slidell through southern Mississippi. Flash flood warnings remain in effect but the good news is the heaviest activity is now east of these areas.

Claudette will continue to quickly move northeast through the day Saturday ending the tropical weather threat for our area.

More rain will develop with scattered storms on Sunday which could also lead to localized street flooding with heavy downpours.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

87° / 78°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 22% 87° 78°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 62% 83° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 86° 78°

Tuesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 84° 78°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
14%
77°

76°

6 AM
Light Rain/Wind
36%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
21%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
78°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
81°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
83°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
82°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
86°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
24%
80°

Interactive Radar

