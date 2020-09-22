Severe Weather Tools

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall. The “Beta Blues” continue through Thursday.

Tropical Storm #Beta makes landfall in south Matagorda Island, Texas. Significant flash flooding overnight in south Houston, where 8-12 inches of rain occurred overnight.

Coastal flooding and heavy rainfall will be the continued impacts from Beta as it weakens to a depression and slowly moves northeast towards Louisiana.

Increased coastal tides of 2-4 feet & intermittent periods of heavy rainfall likely across south Louisiana today through Wednesday/Thursday.

Rainfall projections continue to widely vary from model to model for south Louisiana, but so far, this system has underperformed in the rainfall department. Most heavy rain has fallen offshore!

What to watch for? We will need to watch for heavy batches of rainfall “training” over Louisiana Tuesday-Thursday. Greatest risk for localized heavy rainfall in coastal south Louisiana. 3-6” of rain appears likely through Thursday, with localized higher amounts.

In metro New Orleans/I-10 corridor, gloomy with moderate rain expected & periods of heavier rain possible. 1-3” likely with localized higher amounts.

We finally get a chance to see more ample sunshine by Friday and into the weekend!Stay weather aware!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 78° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 74°

Thursday

82° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 72°

Friday

82° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 71°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 73°

Sunday

83° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 83° 73°

Monday

83° / 71°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

