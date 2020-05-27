Tropical Storm Bertha forms near Charleston

Weather

The second storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday morning as Bertha was named near the South Carolina coast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The second storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday morning as Bertha was named near the South Carolina coast.

Radar continues to show increasing organization. A circulation center is becoming more apparent and local buoy data suggests winds at the surface are at tropical storm strength.

This system will continue to move north along the east coast. It will not be an impact to the Gulf of Mexico but is a reminder that hurricane season is only a few days away. Forecasts continue to call for an active season so make preparations now.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 71°

Thursday

88° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Friday

87° / 74°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 87° 74°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 74°

Sunday

90° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 90° 75°

Monday

90° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 90° 76°

Tuesday

90° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

11 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

79°

8 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

11 PM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

12 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

Popular

Latest News

More News