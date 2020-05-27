Tropical Storm Bertha forms near Charleston

The second storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday morning as Bertha was named near the South Carolina coast

The second storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Wednesday morning as Bertha was named near the South Carolina coast.

Radar continues to show increasing organization. A circulation center is becoming more apparent and local buoy data suggests winds at the surface are at tropical storm strength.

This system will continue to move north along the east coast. It will not be an impact to the Gulf of Mexico but is a reminder that hurricane season is only a few days away. Forecasts continue to call for an active season so make preparations now.