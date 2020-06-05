Tropical impacts this weekend

Tropical Depression Cristobal will be moving north through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days

Tropical Depression Cristobal will be moving north through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. This will bring tropical storm conditions into the area by later Saturday.

Cristobal is forecast to restrengthen into a storm by later today and early Saturday. As the storm moves north expect a persistent onshore flow to continue which will lead to coastal flooding outside the levee system.

3-6′ of surge will be possible in the areas highlighted in yellow.

Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 3-6 inch range, but isolated higher amounts will be possible. Those could lead to street flooding in the area.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Look for the worst of the conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.