Tropical impacts this weekend

Weather

Tropical Depression Cristobal will be moving north through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days

Cristobal is forecast to restrengthen into a storm by later today and early Saturday. As the storm moves north expect a persistent onshore flow to continue which will lead to coastal flooding outside the levee system.

3-6′ of surge will be possible in the areas highlighted in yellow.

Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 3-6 inch range, but isolated higher amounts will be possible. Those could lead to street flooding in the area.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Look for the worst of the conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 77°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 86° 78°

Sunday

81° / 78°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 100% 81° 78°

Monday

83° / 79°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 100% 83° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 88° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 76°

Thursday

87° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

