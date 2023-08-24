NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the southern Gulf for potential development in the latest 7 day outlook. This is a zone that various models have been putting an area of low pressure in next week. The current 7 day chance is 60%.

Right now this is very early in the process of this. The current thinking is a wave or low pressure crosses over central America or southern Mexico and emerges back into the western Caribbean or southern Gulf.

This will be something to watch for the northern and eastern Gulf. As the ridge of high pressure over our region moves west, it will open the door for something to possibly lift north. Right now the likely path stays east of our area over to Florida, but it is still very early.

High temperatures will be near record levels for the next several days, climbing to 98-102 on average for most of the area.

A heat advisory is in effect for the area on Friday as heat index values will climb to 107-110.

Rain chances are expected to remain low for the next several days, which will likely lead to worsening drought conditions across Louisiana and Mississippi. New Orleans is currently seeing a rainfall deficit of more than 20 inches year-to-date.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Florida Parishes and most of South Mississippi through Friday evening as a result of the increased wildfire threat. A burn ban remains in effect for the entire state of Louisiana until further notice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Post