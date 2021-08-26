Tropical development likely through the day, local impacts possible this weekend

Invest 99L continues to show signs of better organization Thursday morning and the National Hurricane Center now has the chance of development at 90% over the next couple of days. A depression could form by later today or tonight. They have shifted the zone of development a bit northeast and more over Cuba this morning.

This system lifted north yesterday evening which means the track is looking more likely that it comes to Louisiana as opposed to Texas. This system will likely pass between the Yucatan and Cuba. On that track storms typically end up more along the Louisiana coast.

The group of models is also coming into agreement about a Louisiana landfall.

At the end of the day there are still a lot of questions on this regarding future track and intensity. Conditions do seem favorable for strengthening in the Gulf and we could see significant strengthening from this through the weekend.

At this point it’s still early to tell what and how much we could see. But you do need to be prepared for a storm that produces tropical conditions by Sunday. As always we will follow this closely over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 85° 79°

Friday

85° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 85° 79°

Saturday

87° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 87° 80°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 98% 83° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 93% 84° 79°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
83°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
84°

82°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
38%
82°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
81°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

83°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

4 AM
Showers
38%
81°

80°

5 AM
Showers
41%
80°

80°

6 AM
Showers
45%
80°

80°

7 AM
Showers
47%
80°

