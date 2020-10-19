JUST IN — TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWENTY-SEVEN forms southeast of Bermuda. Likely to become Tropical Storm #Epsilon later today.

Epsilon is expected to become a hurricane Thursday as it makes close pass to Bermuda. No threat to the Gulf of Mexico!

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring the Western Caribbean with a 20% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. No imminent concern, as model guidance has backed off on the idea of development. Still something to watch.

With the development of Epsilon, the 2020 hurricane season would continue its record setting pace with the second most named storms in recorded history during an Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Only one additional storm this hurricane season would tie 2020 with the historic 2005 hurricane season, which got to Zeta in the Greek Alphabet.

Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.