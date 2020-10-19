Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven forms southeast of Bermuda.

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWENTY-SEVEN forms southeast of Bermuda. Likely to become Tropical Storm #Epsilon later today.

Epsilon is expected to become a hurricane Thursday as it makes close pass to Bermuda. No threat to the Gulf of Mexico!

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring the Western Caribbean with a 20% chance of development over the next 3-5 days. No imminent concern, as model guidance has backed off on the idea of development. Still something to watch.

With the development of Epsilon, the 2020 hurricane season would continue its record setting pace with the second most named storms in recorded history during an Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Only one additional storm this hurricane season would tie 2020 with the historic 2005 hurricane season, which got to Zeta in the Greek Alphabet.

Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 71°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 84° 71°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 86° 72°

Thursday

82° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 82° 73°

Friday

83° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 71°

Saturday

83° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 69°

Sunday

83° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

75°

8 PM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

9 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

10 PM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

11 PM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Clear
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

