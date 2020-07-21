Tropical Depression Seven has formed. Another tropical wave in the Gulf may bring locally heavy rain Thursday-Friday.

JUST IN via Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Tropical Depression Seven has formed midway between Africa & the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Depression Seven is likely to become #Gonzalo later tonight. If it becomes Gonzalo, it would be earliest date for the ‘G’ named storm in history. The previous earliest ‘G’ named storm was Gert in 2005 on July 24.

Tropical Depression 7 is system is small, compact…and it’s long term fate will be determined by it’s ability to fend off dry air.

Small, compact systems like this can strengthen more readily. However, smaller systems also more susceptible to dry air/wind shear. Worth watching down the road…if it can survive dry air/wind shear by this Sunday-Monday.

The second tropical disturbance is a tropical wave moving into the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. National Hurricane Center gives 40% chance of development into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm by Thursday-Friday as it moves towards Texas. Hurricane Hunters scheduled to investigate Wednesday, if necessary.

Regardless of any weak development, the tropical wave will bring locally heavy rain, breezy conditions, higher tides to south Louisiana-Texas Thursday-Friday, with impacts into the weekend in Texas. Something to watch, but not expecting to be a big event for southeast Louisiana.

Stay tuned. Now is a good time to review your hurricane safety plan, and re-stock the hurricane safety kit, just in case something heads our way this season.