Tropical Depression Nineteen forms, headed for Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed east of Miami, Florida as of 4PM CST. The National Hurricane Center will continue initiating advisories on the area of low pressure as it develops. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued for southeast Florida’s coast, and warnings are likely to be issued tonight.

This system will move into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday. All eyes from Louisiana to the Florida should be on alert & vigilant for potential impacts. Afternoon model guidance develops this into a tropical depression or moderate tropical storm as it moves towards the Central Gulf Coast (Florida Panhandle to South Louisiana) by Monday through Tuesday.

Most model guidance keeps the system relatively weak & a big time rain maker for someone. However, the models projected intensity of this system may be underestimated, and it’s tough to rule out the system overachieving model guidance with a moderate to stronger tropical storm or potentially hurricane strength once in the Gulf of Mexico, given decently favorable environmental conditions.

Dry air may hinder system slightly by Tuesday, Wednesday. Check back in on the forecast. Forecast models will handle system’s strength poorly until it actually develops, and any tropical system in the gulf in September should be watched closely.

Overall, steering currents appear weak by early next week. This means the system could be moving SLOW. Regardless of whether the system develops into bonafide tropical storm, an unsettled weather pattern appears likely through next Wednesday.

Periods of localized heavy rainfall will be likely, especially early next week. Expect 3-6+ inches in rainfall totals south of I-10 across southeast Louisiana, with localized higher amounts likely.

Latest Weather Prediction Center rainfall projections show hot spots of 10-15 inches of rain over the next 7 days for localized spots along and east of where the center of the system moves. Take projected rain totals with a big grain of salt, as they will undoubtedly be fine tuned as we gain confidence in the system’s projected strength and path.