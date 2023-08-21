NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking newly-formed Tropical Depression Nine in the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves west over the next day or two. It is expected to impact portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico by Tuesday.

After Monday, the main story for the next week will once again be the heat as high pressure moves over the Gulf region.

Temperatures will top out around 98 to 100 degrees across much of the area on Tuesday, with most locations seeing highs between 100 and 103 degrees Wednesday through Sunday. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” of 107 to 115 can be expected.

Rain chances are expected to remain low for the next several days, which will likely lead to worsening drought conditions across Louisiana and Mississippi. A burn ban remains in effect for the entire state of Louisiana until further notice.

