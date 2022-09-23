Earlier this morning, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Nine. Right now the current forecast takes this into west central Florida as a major storm. While we do not have concern for our area currently it’s important to remember we are still several days out from this system making landfall and changes can occur.

There is no need for concern at the moment, but it’s important to remember we are still in hurricane season and you need to be prepared locally.

Hot weather will stick around over the next few days as high temperatures will remain in the 90s all the way through Monday ahead of a cold front. Once that front moves through though much nicer weather will move in for the middle of the week. .

There could be a few passing showers late Sunday into Monday with the front but overall we will stay dry for a while the way it looks now.