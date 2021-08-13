Tropical Depression 7 makes gradual shift northwest

Tropical Depression Fred

TD Fred is moving toward the west near 12 mph. A west-northwestward motion is expected to begin overnight Friday with a turn toward the northwest on Saturday, this heading through early Monday.

Fred is expected to continue moving near the north coast of central Cuba over night Friday and then pass near or west of the lower Florida Keys Saturday, followed by a move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and Sunday.

Little change in strength is expected through early Saturday as maximum sustained winds continue near 35 mph with higher gusts. Fred could become a tropical storm again by late Saturday or Saturday night.

Tropical Depression Seven

The center of Tropical Depression Seven is 580 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving to the west near 22 mph.

Over the next few days, the system will continue toward the west-northwest with with a gradual decrease in forward speed. Tropical Depression Seven is forecasted to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, then across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then eventually over the Dominican Republic Monday.

Maximum sustained winds continue at 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected with the system expected to become a tropical storm late Friday or Saturday.

Local Forecast

Locally over the next few days, we will continue to see above-normal rain chances. Right now the coverage on today looks to be a bit less widespread than the past couple of days. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by late in the morning before the rain begins to develop.

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with strong activity as well as frequent lightning.