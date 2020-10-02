Tropical Depression 25 likely to become a named storm

Tropical Depression 25 is looking more organized Friday evening and is likely to become Tropical Storm Gamma either overnight or during the day on Saturday

Tropical Depression 25 is looking more organized Friday evening and is likely to become Tropical Storm Gamma either overnight or during the day on Saturday. At this point most of the models agree on a northwest movement followed by a turn to the west into the middle of next week.

The problem is that the system doesn’t look like it moves inland anywhere and could be just meandering in the southwest Gulf for a few days.

At that point there is the possibility that it or a wave currently behind it makes its way farther to the north.

The second wave is still well off to the east but should move into the western Caribbean over the next several days.

Right now the northern Gulf is being shielded by cold fronts that have moved south. That pattern would break down eventually however which is why we will continue to monitor both of these through next week as it is possible for one to start drifting north.

At this point there is no reason to be concerned. In the meantime expect a chilly start to the day Saturday with lows in the low to mid 50s and even the cooler spots around 49. A beautiful weekend is on the way though with plenty of sun.