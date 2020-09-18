Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Tropical Depression 22 forms in the Gulf. Expected to become Wilfred later today. Monitor the forecast.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 22 UPDATE from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — I’m calling this one #WonkyWilfred. Depression 22 likely to become Tropical Storm Wilfred later today. The forecast track for this one is gnarly. Let me preface that the forecast uncertainty about TD 22’s future track & intensity is very uncertain, especially past Sunday/Monday.

Here’s the breakdown — This system is expected to drift northward over the next 24 hours. Drawn northward by a weakness/trough in the atmosphere. By late Saturday/Sunday, stout high pressure will build in. This high pressure will steer our disturbance westward/stalling it in the western Gulf by Sunday-Monday. Some models kill it off while moving into south TX/MX.

After that point, things get tricky. By this early next week, the system may begin to move northward/northeastward. Forecast models widely vary on how organized the system will be at that point. Wind shear & dry air looks to become a big hindrance for the system. However, as we’ve seen many times this year…don’t let your guard down! Official NHC forecast brings Wilfred to a category 1 hurricane before wind shear/dry air begins to weaken the system.

We all have storm fatigue. And, we could be talking about this storm for quite a while…even into the middle-late part of next week. But, it’s important to stay prepared and vigilant.

Very heavy rain expected to fall over the Gulf of Mexico, fortunately with most of the rain offshore the next 5 days. Expecting intermittent heavy rain along the Louisiana coast the next 7 days with 3-5″ expected. 2-4″ along and south of I-10.Expect these numbers to fluctuate, potentially drastically, as the forecast becomes more clear.

Stay tuned & monitor the forecast!

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 72°

Saturday

76° / 72°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 76° 72°

Sunday

76° / 72°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 76° 72°

Monday

76° / 72°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 50% 76° 72°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 77° 72°

Wednesday

78° / 72°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 78° 72°

Thursday

79° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 79° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

4 AM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

5 AM
Showers
50%
74°

73°

6 AM
Showers
60%
73°

Popular

Latest News

More News