The area of low pressure we have been watching over the past couple of days intensified into a tropical depression Thursday afternoon. This system was found to have a closed circulation by a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft.

At this point there is no threat to our area or along the northern Gulf coast.

This system will continue to drift south over the next few days. It is forecast to strengthen briefly to a storm and be named Arlene. After that it will likely weaken as it drifts south through the southern Gulf.