Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 officially developed into tropical depression 13 Thursday evening. This system is still forecast to strengthen into Julia over the next several days as it moves west.

This will not be an issue for the northern Gulf as it stays well south in to central America. It is forecast to be a hurricane at landfall.

Friday still looks like the warmest day with upper 80s ahead of a weak cold front. This front will not produce any rain but will bring another shot of lower humidity for the weekend with cooler nights and pleasant afternoons. Look for mid 80s Saturday but only low 80s on Sunday.