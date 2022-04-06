The cold front is moving through southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening and it is bringing drier and cooler weather with it. Winds are breezy out of the north and northwest and that trend will continue through the day Thursday.

Lows tonight will range from around 50 in the northwestern areas to the upper 50s along the south shore. Afternoon highs Thursday will only rebound back into the low 70s.

Cool mornings will be the story through the weekend with widespread 40s by Friday and Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s through Saturday. Humidity will stay low through the weekend as well.