Tremendous weather heading into the weekend

Amazing fall weather is out there Thursday morning and that trend is going to continue through the next few days. Temperatures are starting in the mid 50s north and mid to upper 60s south. Humidity is low across the area with dewpoints in the low to mid 50s.

We are going to see beautiful conditions over the next few afternoons. Expect upper 70s through the day today. Winds will be breezy early and then calm down later.

Friday morning will start cool again with low to mid 50s north and upper 50s to mid 60s south. Look for another sunny day Friday with highs only around 80.

Temperatures warm up over the weekend with highs back in the mid 80s but the humidity will remain low. Hope you can enjoy it over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 62°

Friday

79° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 79° 63°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 65°

Sunday

83° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 83° 68°

Monday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 84° 70°

Tuesday

86° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 86° 71°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 72°

Hourly Forecast

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
1%
66°

66°

2 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
63°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

