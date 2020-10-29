Zeta causes voting disruptions in Georgia

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People wait in line to vote in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA – In metro Atlanta, voting disruptions varied by county due to the storm.

Jessica Corbitt, a spokeswoman for Georgia’s Fulton County Government, says at least six of the 30 polling sites in the county were still without power around 10 a.m.

Neighboring DeKalb County had one site without power, but even that was still functioning with generators and backup batteries, the county board of registration and elections said on Twitter.

A tracker on Cobb County’s website says voting sites in the county delayed opening until 10 a.m., but more than half of the 11 locations were up and running later in the morning with wait times as long as 45 minutes.

