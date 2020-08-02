Wind, rain from Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps away from the Bahamas Sunday.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 65 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 8 mph.

The storm is still bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the northwestern Bahamas with tropical storm conditions on their way to the Florida coast.

The east coast of the United States is under a Tropical Storm Warning from Hollywood, Florida to South Carolina.

Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Weather Video

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer Friday Evening Update

Friday weather update 7-31-20

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer Thursday Night Update

Thursday midday weather update 7-30-20

Thursday morning weather 7-30-20

Weather and Science: Evacuation Phases

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

91° / 79°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Monday

94° / 78°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 94° 78°

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 77°

Thursday

93° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 93° 77°

Friday

93° / 79°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 93° 79°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
20%
80°

79°

6 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
87°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News