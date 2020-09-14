What to expect from Tropical Storm Sally

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s what you need to know about Tropical Storm Sally today.

Widespread heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding concerns is looking likely in association with Tropical Storm Sally. Slow-moving systems like Sally are notorious for producing significant flash flood problems.

The Weather Prediction Center now highlights a rare high risk for excessive rainfall for areas in extreme southeast Louisiana, south Mississippi, and South Alabama.

Within the high risk area, 6 to 10 inches of rainfall are expected, with localized 10 to 20 inch amounts possible, especially in south Mississippi.

Be smart! Don’t drive though flooded roadways.

