What to expect from Tropical Storm Sally

Tracking the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS – Here’s what you need to know about Tropical Storm Sally today.

Widespread heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding concerns is looking likely in association with Tropical Storm Sally. Slow-moving systems like Sally are notorious for producing significant flash flood problems.

The Weather Prediction Center now highlights a rare high risk for excessive rainfall for areas in extreme southeast Louisiana, south Mississippi, and South Alabama.

Within the high risk area, 6 to 10 inches of rainfall are expected, with localized 10 to 20 inch amounts possible, especially in south Mississippi.

Be smart! Don’t drive though flooded roadways.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 78°
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms
Windy with afternoon thunderstorms 80% 88° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 80% 82° 76°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 75°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 75°

Friday

84° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 71°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 72°

Sunday

79° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
86°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
85°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
85°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
83°

82°

8 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
82°

81°

9 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
81°

80°

12 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

81°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
81°

80°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
80°

80°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
60%
80°

80°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
80°

