What parishes are still under evacuation orders?

Hurricane evacuation route sign – seen in Dover, Delaware

NEW ORLEANS – Many parishes were under evacuation orders due to Hurricane Sally, today much of those orders are lifted. Is your parish on the list?

Jefferson Parish

Mayor of Jean Lafitte Tim Kerner, Jr. and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng have lifted the mandatory evacuation for the town of Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point, and Barataria.

Orleans Parish

The National Hurricane Center has canceled the Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch for Orleans Parish. The Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for areas outside of the levee system. The evacuation order for these areas will continue until the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority is able to safely reopen the Highway 90 and Highway 11 roadway gates.

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has lifted the voluntary evacuation of all areas south (outside) of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf levee system. Sheriff Tim Soignet will extend and enforce the curfew for all areas south (outside) of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system currently in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Plaquemines Parish

Mandatory and Voluntary Evacuation Orders for the West Bank of Plaquemines Parish has been lifted, but the Mandatory Evacuation Order for the East Bank of Plaquemines Parish is still in place.

St. Charles Parish

President Matthew Jewell rescinds evacuation order for all St. Charles Parish residents as Hurricane Sally track continues to shift east.

