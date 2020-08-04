Weather and Science for Kids: Tropical tornadoes

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move quickly up the east coast. As it does so it is producing numerous tornadoes.
It’s common for landfalling tropical systems to produce tornadoes but do you know why?
Hank Allen talks about speed shear, the difference in wind speed with height, and how that creates these tropical tornadoes.
