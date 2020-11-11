Watching yet another tropical wave for formation potential near in the Caribbean Sea

Right now, no threat locally

This is your reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout early November, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential in the Caribbean Sea.

Yes, it could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give the disturbance HIGH, 80 percent chances of development over five days.

Plenty questions remain, including where this system heads and its respective strength, at that.

Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap. Until Iota actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.

Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly between Hurricane Zeta’s upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.

Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize.

Keep up, updates will be accessible online on WGNO.com and through our WGNO Weather App!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season