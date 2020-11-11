Watching yet another tropical wave for formation potential near in the Caribbean Sea

Tracking the Tropics

Right now, no threat locally

This is your reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout early November, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential in the Caribbean Sea.

Yes, it could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give the disturbance HIGH, 80 percent chances of development over five days.

Plenty questions remain, including where this system heads and its respective strength, at that.

Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap. Until Iota actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.

Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly between Hurricane Zeta’s upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.

Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 65°

Thursday

77° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 60°

Friday

78° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 78° 60°

Saturday

80° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 64°

Sunday

80° / 58°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 58°

Monday

69° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 69° 53°

Tuesday

66° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
70°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

