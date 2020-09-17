Severe Weather Tools

Watching yet another tropical wave for formation potential in the Gulf of Mexico

Tracking the Tropics

Right now, no local threat but may be becoming Wilfred

After a very active week forecasting for Hurricane Laura, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring development potential of Invest 90L in the Southern Gulf.

Advisories on Tropical Depression 22 or Tropical Storm #Wilfred are a possibility later today to early tonight. Right now, no imminent concern, but this is worth monitoring into next week.

A special outlook is issued for Invest 90L in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm #Wilfred likely forms as a 90% chance of development remains possible over these next 3-5 days.

This is a system that will stall all week until the weekend. Again, in the short term, no imminent threat around our northern Gulf Coast, but we will have to monitor it closely by the early part of next week.

Stout high pressure will keep the disturbance trapped in the South Gulf the next ~2 days, with most guidance meandering the likely future depression or tropical storm in the southern Gulf. Some models even kill it off while moving into south Texas or Mexico.

After that point, things get a little more tricky. By late this weekend through early next week, the system may begin to move northward. Forecast models widely vary on how far north the system will get before another ridge of high pressure builds in, potentially shunting the system back west.

What does that mean? We could be talking about this future storm for quite a while, even into the middle or late part of next week. Very heavy rain is expected to fall over the Gulf of Mexico, fortunately, with most of the rain offshore these next five days. Expect these numbers to fluctuate as the forecast becomes more clear.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 85° 75°

Friday

81° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 81° 73°

Saturday

78° / 72°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 78° 72°

Sunday

77° / 72°
Showers
Showers 50% 77° 72°

Monday

77° / 72°
Afternoon showers, windy
Afternoon showers, windy 40% 77° 72°

Tuesday

78° / 72°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 78° 72°

Wednesday

77° / 72°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

