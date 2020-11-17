Watching yet another disturbance for formation potential behind Iota

Tracking the Tropics

Lower chances of development over the last 24 hours

Again, a daily reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout mid November, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential in the Caribbean Sea.

Yes, it could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give the disturbance LOWER 30 percent chances of development over five days.

Previously, we were seeing about a 40% chance, so some good news there!

Plenty questions remain, including where this system heads and its respective strength, at that.

Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap, as proven by last night’s category 4 Hurricane Iota landfall. Until Kappa actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.

Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly across our Gulf Coast between upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.

Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize.

