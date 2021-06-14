Watching the Gulf this week

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area of potential tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche. Right now the likelihood of development is 60% over the next 5 days. This is a system we will watch closely through the week as it could impact the northern Gulf.

Right now there are still a lot of questions regarding this system and that will likely continue the next couple of days, especially until development actually occurs. At the very least it looks like we will see a low pressure area move north through the week and approach the coast by the weekend.

This will likely be a broad and somewhat disorganized system with locally heavy rain amounts as the main issue. At the moment a lot of forecast models are placing southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi in the area of heaviest rain. The time frame looks to be Friday into Saturday.

Stay with WGNO through the week for the latest on this system and more details on local impacts.