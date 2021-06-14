Watching the Gulf this week

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area of potential tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche. Right now the likelihood of development is 60% over the next 5 days. This is a system we will watch closely through the week as it could impact the northern Gulf.

Right now there are still a lot of questions regarding this system and that will likely continue the next couple of days, especially until development actually occurs. At the very least it looks like we will see a low pressure area move north through the week and approach the coast by the weekend.

This will likely be a broad and somewhat disorganized system with locally heavy rain amounts as the main issue. At the moment a lot of forecast models are placing southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi in the area of heaviest rain. The time frame looks to be Friday into Saturday.

Stay with WGNO through the week for the latest on this system and more details on local impacts.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

95° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 95° 79°

Tuesday

92° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 92° 78°

Wednesday

93° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 91° 79°

Friday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 84° 78°

Saturday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 84° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
94°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
92°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
86°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
88°

