WATCH: Senator Cassidy tours damage from Hurricane Ida

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Senator Bill Cassidy toured the damage in Louisiana after the impact of Hurricane Ida.

“South Louisiana has been hit and hit hard,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Anybody that saw what we saw would be personally moved by it. There are homes you look down on and the homes are destroyed. You realize for that family, their life has to start over. I will commit, and I’m sure our federal partners will as well, to do whatever possible to bring the resources necessary so that family, that community can restart.”  

Cassidy and U.S. Congressman Garret Graves flew over to assess the damage in the southeastern portion of the state with the U.S. Coast Guard.

  • Courtesy Sen. Bill Cassidy
  • Courtesy Sen. Bill Cassidy
  • Courtesy Sen. Bill Cassidy
  • Courtesy Sen. Bill Cassidy
  • Courtesy Sen. Bill Cassidy
  • Courtesy Sen. Bill Cassidy
  • Courtesy Sen. Bill Cassidy

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 90° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Showers
Showers 47% 88° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 88° 77°

Thursday

87° / 75°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 87° 75°

Friday

88° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 88° 75°

Saturday

86° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 86° 75°

Sunday

86° / 76°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 86° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
87°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

10 PM
Showers
50%
81°

81°

11 PM
Showers
40%
81°

82°

12 AM
Showers
43%
82°

81°

1 AM
Showers
48%
81°

80°

2 AM
Showers
52%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers
54%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
53%
80°

79°

5 AM
Showers
52%
79°

79°

6 AM
Showers
49%
79°

78°

7 AM
Showers
46%
78°

80°

8 AM
Showers
47%
80°

82°

9 AM
Showers
39%
82°

84°

10 AM
Showers
41%
84°

84°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
84°

86°

12 PM
Showers
46%
86°

86°

1 PM
Showers
45%
86°

85°

2 PM
Showers
40%
85°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News