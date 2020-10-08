Watch: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gives Hurricane Delta update

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 11 a.m.

Hurricane Delta strengthening. Landfall expected Friday afternoon/evening.

10 PM Wednesday Delta update

5 PM Wednesday weather update with Hank Allen

Latest on Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall in Louisiana Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 86° 77°

Friday

84° / 77°
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy 50% 84° 77°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 84° 74°

Sunday

87° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 73°

Monday

88° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
83°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News