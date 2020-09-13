Tropical Storm Sally heads into the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has the latest on Tropical Storm Sally as it moves away from the coast of Florida.

Mandatory evacuations have already been ordered for Grand Isles, Venetian Isles, and other low-lying areas.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Sally was expected to possibly strengthen to a Category 2 storm.

