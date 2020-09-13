Severe Weather Tools

Tropical Storm Sally heads into the Gulf

Tracking the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Brooke Laizer has the latest on Tropical Storm Sally as it moves away from the coast of Florida.

Mandatory evacuations have already been ordered for Grand Isles, Venetian Isles, and other low-lying areas.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Sally was expected to possibly strengthen to a Category 2 storm.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 79°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 79°

Monday

84° / 78°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 78°

Tuesday

81° / 76°
Windy with heavy thunderstorms
Windy with heavy thunderstorms 90% 81° 76°

Wednesday

87° / 76°
Windy with some sun, scattered thunderstorms
Windy with some sun, scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 76°

Thursday

86° / 75°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 86° 75°

Friday

82° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 73°

Saturday

82° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

