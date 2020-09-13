NEW ORLEANS – We have the latest on Tropical Storm Sally as Louisiana prepares for a potentially strong hurricane at landfall.

The National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. update shifted Tropical Storm Sally’s projected track slightly to the west.

The latest update has the storm making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The current projections have four to six foot storm surges potentially in Lake Pontchartrain.

Between five and eight inches of rain could fall in the metro area.

