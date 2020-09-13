Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

The latest on Tropical Storm Sally

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – We have the latest on Tropical Storm Sally as Louisiana prepares for a potentially strong hurricane at landfall.

The National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. update shifted Tropical Storm Sally’s projected track slightly to the west.

The latest update has the storm making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The current projections have four to six foot storm surges potentially in Lake Pontchartrain.

Between five and eight inches of rain could fall in the metro area.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

Gulf development possible into next week

Friday 9-11 morning weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

89° / 79°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 89° 79°

Monday

84° / 78°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 84° 78°

Tuesday

81° / 76°
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely
Windy, thunderstorms with heavy rain likely 80% 81° 76°

Wednesday

87° / 76°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 76°

Thursday

86° / 75°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 86° 75°

Friday

82° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 82° 73°

Saturday

82° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News