Watch: The latest on Tropical Storm Sally

NEW ORLEANS – Tropical Storm Sally is churning through the Gulf of Mexico towards landfall along the Louisiana Mississippi border.

A wobble to the West or East could take this slow-moving storm either directly at Southeast Louisiana, or into the Mississippi Gulf Coast. In terms of rain, the Mississippi coast could see 12 to 16 inches.

Sally is likely to sit near the mouth of the mouth of the Mississippi River until Tuesday evening, spinning heavy rain across the area.

Winds between 40 mph to 75 mph are expected for Southeast Louisiana, although winds could tend to be lower.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing live coverage of Tropical Storm Sally.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season