MANDEVILLE – St. Tammany Parish officials are giving an update on the status of preparations in the parish as twin Tropical Storms Laura and Marco head toward Louisiana.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season