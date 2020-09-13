Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Watch: St. John the Baptist Parish gives a Tropical Storm Sally update

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST – On Sunday afternoon, Parish officials gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Sally.

Current forecasts have Tropical Storm Sally making landfall somewhere East of New Orleans along the Louisiana coastline as a Category 1 storm, with the potential for strengthening to Category 2 wind speeds.

Areas of Orleans Parish outside of levee protection, including Lake Catherine and Venetian Isles, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Sally.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Sunday afternoon Sally update

WGNO 3:30PM Cut In

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Windy, showers with a few rumbles of thunder
Windy, showers with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 82° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 75°

Thursday

86° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 86° 75°

Friday

83° / 73°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 83° 73°

Saturday

83° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
86°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
85°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
86°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News