Watch: St. John the Baptist Parish gives a Tropical Storm Sally update

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST – On Sunday afternoon, Parish officials gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Sally.

Current forecasts have Tropical Storm Sally making landfall somewhere East of New Orleans along the Louisiana coastline as a Category 1 storm, with the potential for strengthening to Category 2 wind speeds.

Areas of Orleans Parish outside of levee protection, including Lake Catherine and Venetian Isles, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

