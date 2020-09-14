Watch Live: Sally slightly stronger

NEW ORLEANS – Tropical Storm Sally is intensifying in strength as it moves slowly across the Gulf of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center aircraft have flown through Sally several times in the last hour, giving us a clearer picture of what’s going on inside the storm.

The system is still not very well organized. The center is still displaced from the main area of the storm.

