Watch Live: Sally slightly stronger

NEW ORLEANS – Tropical Storm Sally is intensifying in strength as it moves slowly across the Gulf of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center aircraft have flown through Sally several times in the last hour, giving us a clearer picture of what’s going on inside the storm.

The system is still not very well organized. The center is still displaced from the main area of the storm.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 78°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 76°
Rain and wind
Rain and wind 80% 82° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 85° 74°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 87° 75°

Friday

84° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 84° 71°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 72°

Sunday

78° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
86°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
84°

83°

7 PM
Showers/Wind
60%
83°

82°

8 PM
Showers/Wind
50%
82°

81°

9 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
81°

80°

12 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
80°

80°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
80°

79°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
60%
79°

80°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
80°

79°

7 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
79°

79°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
79°

