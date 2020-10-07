NHC director Ken Graham has the latest on Hurricane Delta and its path toward Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie is getting the latest update on Hurricane Delta from National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham.

Delta is moving across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning as a Category 2 hurricane.

The current forecast path has Delta moving across the Gulf of Mexico and making landfall in western Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuous coverage of Hurricane Delta.

