NHC director Ken Graham has the latest on Hurricane Delta and its path toward Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie is getting the latest update on Hurricane Delta from National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham.

Delta is moving across the Yucatan Peninsula this morning as a Category 2 hurricane.

The current forecast path has Delta moving across the Gulf of Mexico and making landfall in western Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 77°

Thursday

84° / 77°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 84° 77°

Friday

82° / 72°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 84° 71°

Sunday

87° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 87° 71°

Monday

87° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 87° 72°

Tuesday

83° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

