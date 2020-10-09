NHC Director Ken Graham with the latest on Hurricane Delta as it approaches landfall

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham has the latest on Hurricane Delta as the storm approaches landfall in west Louisiana.

Delta remains a large, powerful Category 3 hurricane with max winds of 120 mph. Residents are advised to finish last minute preparations along the southwest Louisiana coast, as conditions will begin deteriorating later this morning.

Hurricane force winds extend 40 miles from the center while tropical storm force winds extend outward over 160 miles from the center.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 75°
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Windy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 83° 75°

Saturday

84° / 73°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 84° 73°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 89° 73°

Monday

88° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 86° 70°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 83° 66°

Thursday

83° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
83°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

81°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

81°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

81°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
80°

79°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

5 AM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

7 AM
Showers
40%
77°

76°

8 AM
Showers
40%
76°

