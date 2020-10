Hurricane Zeta is quickly intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 90 miles per hour moving fast. Now, Zeta is forecast to make landfall as a strong Category 1 or Category 2 storm this afternoon with max winds of 90 miles per hour. The Hurricane Hunters continue to find its pressure lowering, and this is a sign the system continues to strengthen.

For southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi, this is not a drill. Rush last minute preparations to completion. Don’t take this storm lightly. Make sure you have all of your preparations finished ASAP, as conditions will quickly deteriorate this afternoon through evening.