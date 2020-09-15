National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham on Hurricane Sally

NEW ORLEANS – Meteorologist Scot Pilie is talking to NOAA National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham about the latest developments with Hurricane Sally.

A hurricane warning for the New Orleans metro has expired. The area is now under a Tropical Storm Warning. A flash flood watch has also been cancelled for all of Southeast Louisiana.

Stay tuned to WGNO for live continuous coverage of Hurricane Sally.

