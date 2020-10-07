Mayor Cantrell says city keeping watchful eye on Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city’s preparations for Hurricane Delta are ongoing despite the storm’s jog west earlier this morning.

Delta moved across the Yucatan Peninsula earlier today as a Category 2 storm. Forecasters are watching Delta closely as it moved into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is likely to intensify before making landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continued coverage of Hurricane Delta.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season