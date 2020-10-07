Mayor Cantrell says city keeping watchful eye on Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city’s preparations for Hurricane Delta are ongoing despite the storm’s jog west earlier this morning.

Delta moved across the Yucatan Peninsula earlier today as a Category 2 storm. Forecasters are watching Delta closely as it moved into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is likely to intensify before making landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday.

