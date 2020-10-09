Mayor Cantrell gives update on Hurricane Delta prep

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell has the latest on storm preparations for Hurricane Delta in New Orleans.

The dangerous storm has weakened a bit as it approaches landfall near Lake Charles, but it is still expected to hit the coast as a Category 2 hurricane.

